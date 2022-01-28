and Suraj Nambiar are now wife and husband. They got married on January 27 in Goa. They first got married according to Malyali traditions and in the evening according to Bengali customs. The pics of the couple are out on the internet and many celebs are wishing the newlyweds. took to Instagram to write a sweet note for the couple. Sharing a picture from their mandap, Alia wrote, “Congratulations Moun! You look so beautiful and happyyyyy!!!! Wishing you both all the love in the world!” Her wish also had hear emojis. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: The couple look made for each other as they tie the knot according to Bengali customs – see first pics

Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar, Shweta Tiwari's 'bra ki size' comment creates a controversy and more

Earlier, Sharing the pictures from her Malyali ceremony, Mouni Roy wrote, "I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni." Also Read - Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Bollywood divas flaunt their bikini bods in animal-print swimsuits – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In a video that went viral yesterday, we could see Mouni and Suraj dancing on ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Haathon Mein gehri laali’. They looked cute together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

Mouni and Suraj got into a relationship two years ago. Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman. While the functions are happened in Goa, a wedding reception was reportedly scheduled in Mumbai. But owing to the spike in the number of Covid cases, it has reportedly been called off.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in 's . The film also stars Alia Bhatt, , , and others.