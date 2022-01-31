Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Grih Pravesh video and ring game is all things romantic and fun – watch videos

married Suraj Nambiar on 27th January 2022 in Goa. The actress returned to Mumbai yesterday which was Mouni and Suraj's first public appearance after their grand wedding in Goa. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had their Grih Pravesh ceremony yesterday alongside the ring game. It was organised by Mouni's friends like family members. The actress was touched by their efforts and had turned emotional. Mouni also cried a little and , who is her BFF, took a jibe at her saying that he knew she would cry. Also Read - Mouni Roy shares UNSEEN pictures from her dreamy reception – view wedding album

Even when entering the house, Mouni was particular about the COVID protocols and asked her friends to have them sprayed with the sanitiser. When Mouni saw all the arrangements that were made by her friends, Mouni couldn't stop her tears and even shared that she had been crying the whole day. Later, we saw Mouni performing the Grih Pravesh ritual. The gorgeous actress looked really beautiful in a red saree and Suraj complemented her in a white kurta-pyjama. Check out the videos here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 15 Finale, Divyanka Tripathi opens up on casting couch, Shilpa Shetty REACTS to Tejasswi Prakash being cast as Naagin and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodaddict_@ (@bollywoodaddict_3)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodaddict_@ (@bollywoodaddict_3)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodaddict_@ (@bollywoodaddict_3)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodaddict_@ (@bollywoodaddict_3)

Mouni Roy also played the game of finding the ring in a milk bowl. She easily won the game. The adorable video is going viral on the gram as you read this. Check out Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's post-wedding fun game video here: Also Read - After Mouni Roy, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Bhavini Purohit gets married – see inside pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodaddict_@ (@bollywoodaddict_3)

Talking about Mouni's beau, he is a Dubai-based businessman. Rumours of Mouni's closeness with Suraj first surfaced in 2019. It is being said that Mouni had met Suraj in 2019 in Dubai and they hit it off instantly. The two, however, kept their relationship a secret. Talking about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding, the two lovebirds tied the knot in two traditional ceremonies, a Malayalee and a Bengal ceremony. For her Malayalee wedding, Mouni wore a traditional red and white saree while for her Bengali wedding, the Naagin actress wore a red lehenga by Sabyasachi.