is all set to marry Suraj Nambiar. The shaadi functions are on in full swing in Goa. Now, taking to Instagram, the actress shared a pic with Suraj in which they are happily looking at each other. Her caption read, “Everything #HariOm ?ॐ नमः शिवायः” Both of them are looking elated and are giving us couple goals. The picture has got over 2 lakh likes already. , who is a part of the wedding functions in Goa, commented, “God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both so much.” Disha Paramar and left heart emojis in the comments section. Have a look at the picture below. Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: Haldi and mehendi celebrations BEGIN, actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous - watch videos

Several pictures and videos from their wedding functions are on social media. In one video, we can see Mouni and Suraj dancing on ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Haathon Mein gehri laali’. They are giving us couple goals and how! The song is from the 2001 movie . Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: The happy couple dancing on ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali’ is too adorable to be missed – watch video

According to reports, Mouni and Suraj are in a relationship since two years. While the functions are happening in Goa, their wedding reception was scheduled to be in Mumbai. But that has reportedly been called off due to a spike in the number of COVID cases.. Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: Bride-to-be glows in yellow and white lehengas for haldi and mehendi ceremonies – see inside pics

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Zee TV's Dance India Dance Little Masters as a judge. She also has 's alongside and . The film will hit the theatres in September 2022 if all goes well.