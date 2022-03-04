Mouni Roy is one beauty who knows how to leave us floored. Her recent song Poori Gal Baat is making news for its music and dance moves. Tiger Shroff and she have set the dance floor on fire and how. Well, she has made a reel on it with her BFF Rahul Shetty. He is a choreographer and a part of Dance India Dance Lil Masters. In the reel posted by Mouni Roy, we can see her rock the floor in a black mini dress and sneakers. Her dance moves which resemble Latin American dancing looks damn sexy. Remo D'Souza and Tiger Shroff were impressed and left hearts and fire emojis. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

What fans have noticed is that Mouni Roy is wearing sindoor along with that sexy black dress with cut outs. One fan commented, "U look moree beautiful in sindur," while another one wrote, "That sindhoor and you." Clearly, desis still give immense value to that ek chutki sindoor on the forehead of a new bride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Shetty (@rahuldid)

Mouni Roy is seen as a judge on Dance India Dance Lil Masters. The Naagin actress is making her debut as a TV show judge. Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. The wedding was held in Goa. The two met in 2019 at an event in Dubai. He is an investment banker with his family being in the real estate sector.