Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar reveals how it was literally love at first sight with the Naagin actress

kept her relationship with Suraj Nambiar under wraps till they tied the knot in January 2022. The Naagin actress met him in Dubai. In fact, not much was known about how they fell in love, and other details. In the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, we will see Suraj Nambiar leaving a video message for Mouni Roy. It is a husband-wife special, and he joined in from Dubai via AV. Also Read - Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare has THIS reaction to the young lady's bikini pics and savage retort to trolls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mounian ? (@mounian__forever__)

He revealed that he had met Mouni Roy four years back at a party. He was with his friends, and he said he just could not take his eyes off from the gorgeous actress. It seems one of the actress' friends helped him initiate a conversation and they ended up exchanging numbers. After a while they began dating. Suraj Nambiar also revealed details of the dreamy proposal. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi looks for his Simran, Ankita Lokhande's cosy pics with Vicky Jain and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

It seems Mouni Roy and he took a vacation with some of their friends. There he planned the surprise proposal with her fave song playing in the background. With a lovely sunset to complete the moment, the couple took their relationship to the next level. Suraj Nambiar was quoted as saying, " It's been three months now since the time we got married, and I must say that it has been a lot of fun being with her." Also Read - Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar reminds fans of Disha Patani, gets body-shamed, as she steps out in a mini dress [Watch Video]

The actress said that she was little lost before she met Suraj Nambiar. It seems his perspective changed her way of looking at things. She was quoted as saying, "He mentioned to me that I need to broaden my mind, be present in the current scheme of things, and look for the magic." She said he is her soul mate and has introduced her to the true magic of life.