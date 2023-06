Mouni Roy, is that you? Instantly, this question will pop up when you see this old video of the Brahmastra actress resurfacing online, and boy, what a transformation she has had, and it’s indeed amazing and shocking at the same time. Mouni Roy made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s most cult show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, as Krishna Tulsi, where she played Smriti Irani’s granddaughter. And today the girl has managed to make her mark in the industry, and it shows she has come a long way. As the old video of Mouni resurfaced online, fans were in disbelief at her transformation and failed to recognise that she was the same person. Also Read - Tiger Shroff’s special birthday wish for ex girlfriend Disha Patani is proof they share a good bond despite breakup

Watch the old video of Mouni Roy going viral on the internet, where people fail to recognise her and are questioning if she is really the one.

Well, Mouni was extremely new to the industry, and at that time, almost 19 to 15 years ago, there was nothing called "designer outfits" and more. All this came to the surface just a few years ago, and the boom is massive. In this video, you can see Mouni wearing a simple Indian dress with no makeup at all, and everything was just so natural. The fans are in love with how Mouni has changed herself, as she had dreamed of making it big in the industry.

Mouni Roy is today one of the hottest diva's in tinsel town, and she often leaves her fans sweating with her Instagram posts. She is a hottie today and has indeed worked immensely hard on herself. While her fans laud her, there are netizens who are trolling her and alleging she is undergoing plastic surgery, and even if she has done it, it's none of your business. One user commented, " Surgery ki dukan". Another user called her, "Surgery queen". Currently Mouni is having the time of her life and is enjoying her time with her BFF as she celebrates her birthday today in Dubai.