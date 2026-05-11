MTV Splitsvilla controversy: Diksha Pawar makes SHOCKING claims about show's finale, accuses makers of cheating contestants: 'Makers tab andhe aur behre...'

Diksha Pawar isn't holding back, she's coming straight for Splitsvilla 16's makers, calling them out on Snapchat and basically questioning the whole finale, Read further to know what she said about the makers ahead of the finale.

MTV Splitsvilla controversy: Diksha Pawar makes SHOCKING claims about show's finale, accuses makers of cheating contestants: 'Makers tab andhe aur behre...'

Diksha Pawar isn’t holding back, she’s coming straight for Splitsvilla 16’s makers, calling them out on Snapchat and basically questioning the whole finale. She didn’t mince words, either: “Did the makers go blind and deaf when I left?” Diksha’s tired of keeping quiet. She says, “I hope the finale isn’t just about me. Let’s have something else to talk about for once.”

What's Her biggest gripe?

The way they handled the winner. According to Diksha, the last task should’ve decided it, you do it best, you win, simple as that. But the makers picked the winner based on votes instead of actual performance. She asked, “Why are you using votes to decide the finale? Do you really think the audience is stupid?” She even called out Sorab Bedi, saying he didn’t do well, but could still win thanks to the voting system.

That’s not all. Diksha claims the Splitsvilla team keeps reporting her Instagram page and trying to get it taken down. “They’re issuing strikes on my account. But I’m not going to stop,” she said. She also accused the show of playing favorites, saying bias has been a problem all season, this isn’t anything new. As for why she wasn’t at the final shoot? Diksha says the makers repeatedly asked her to come, but she just had other plans. She filmed her video earlier, then dropped it now. “They invited me, but I didn’t go,” she explained.

The real drama started after Fully Faltu, Splitsvilla’s sister channel, posted a reel trolling Diksha. That set her off, she started sharing spoilers and openly criticizing the show on Snapchat. Fans are split about it. Some think she’s wrong for spilling spoilers before the final airs. Others feel she’s right to speak out about what she sees as unfair. One thing’s for sure: Diksha’s keeping the drama alive, and it’s definitely not limited to the TV screen.

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