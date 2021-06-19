Mumbai Police arrests 2 actresses of Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol for theft of Rs 3.28 lakh – Deets inside

In a shocking incident, 2 actresses who have worked in , Crime Patrol and other crime-related shows on various channels, were arrested by the Mumbai Police for alleged theft of a large sum of money. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has the perfect reply to a person who asks her why she did not wear dupattas for her Crime Patrol episodes

The police have identified the two actresses as Surabhi Shrivastav, 25 and Mohsina Shaikh, 19, who landed in the police net in connection with the theft of Rs 3.28 lakh from the locker of a paying guest in Goregaon east suburb of north-west Mumbai.

The two suspects had gone to a friend's home in a posh building in the Royal Palms area of Aarey Colony which provides accommodation as paying guests. While staying there as paying guests, they allegedly stole the cash from the locker of another woman staying there as a PG, and then quickly left the place.

After her loss, the victim lodged a complaint with Aarey Police Station which probed the case. While scanning the CCTV footage of the society, the police saw the women decamping from the building. They were picked up and after sustained grilling admitted to the crime, said a police official.

According to police, the two female actors were going through a financial crisis owing to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown that has hit the entertainment industry hard, and they took the opportunity to make some quick money.

(With IANS Inputs)