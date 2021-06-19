Mumbai Police arrests 2 actresses of Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol for theft of Rs 3.28 lakh – Deets inside

The police have identified the two actresses as Surabhi Shrivastav, 25 and Mohsina Shaikh, 19, who landed in the police net in connection with the theft of Rs 3.28 lakh from the locker of a paying guest in Goregaon east suburb of north-west Mumbai.