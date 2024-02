Munawar Faruqui who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 made headlines on the show for his personal life rather than what happened inside the house. His former girlfriend Ayesha Khan came in and made a slew of allegations. She said he entered into a relationship with her when he was still in touch with Nazila Sitaishi. She also said that he dumped her after promising marriage. However, she also said that they entered the relationship without making any long-term commitment. Ayesha Khan also wept in the arms of Ankita Lokhande saying that Munawar told Nazila that he was only using Ayesha for physical pleasures. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim, Munawar Faruqui and other celebs that netizens felt were favoured by the makers on reality shows

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets the lowest number of viewers during her Instagram live

Munawar Faruqui teases fans with a new picture

Munawar Faruqui has now teased fans with a picture where we can see him hold the hand of a woman. She is wearing a pink suit. It seems like he is doing a music video. Others began teasing him if there is a new Bhabhi in his life. As we know, after Animal the term Bhabhi No.2 has gained popularity. Others took out pictures of Nazila Sitaishi in a pink suit in the similar colour. Take a look... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 stars Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra to sign Ekta Kapoor's web show?

Trending Now

NAYI BHABHI ??? #MunawarFaruqui shares this instagram story pic.twitter.com/KToFZmejGd — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 9, 2024

#MunawarFaruqui? kitni bhabhi aur dikhao gy? — SOHAIL TARIQ (@SohailT28861140) February 9, 2024

Kon h inme se ya fir dono hi nhi h ?? pic.twitter.com/bf2Pyi1xnW — ? ? ? ? ? (@BlazexH4x56867) February 9, 2024

New victim of insta DM SAANWARE TEASER OUT — Mannara Chopra Fan ? (@StormPagasis) February 9, 2024

Munawar Faruqui spotted with Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee

Some days back, he was seen with Renee Sen and Orry at a party held in Los Cabos, Bandra. People wondered what was he doing with her. Others feel it can be a music video with Mannara Chopra. The two were shipped as MunAra on the show.