Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running show on television. It is the only comedy show that has stood strong until now. It has a crazy fan following. Despite receiving so many negative comments, controversies, the love for the show does not get over. The TRPs of the show are still amazing. Every character from the show has a separate fan base. Be it Jethalal, Daya, Babita or even Bhailu, everyone is loved.

While Daya is not in the show, people are enjoying watching Jethalal and his craze for Babita ji. Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta have a great chemistry as Jetha and Babita. Though not a couple people still love watching the scenes of the duo.

Munmun Dutta celebrates her birthday on TMKOC set

Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji celebrates her birthday today. She is working on the sets today and hence her team celebrated her birthday in the best possible way.

Trending Now

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff, Nirmal Soni, Sunayana Fozdar, Kush Shah and others celebrated Munmun Dutta’s birthday on the sets. Munmun shared a video of her birthday celebrations from the sets of the show.

In video, Munmun is seen jumping and coming to cut her birthday cake. She asks the DJ to play ‘let’s celebrate this moment’. She then seen saying ‘Main apni favourite hu’. She cuts the cake and the excitement on her faces reveals it all.

Sharing the video, Munmun wrote, “And that’s how I started my birthday !Thanks to my team who made me do something that I seldom like to do and that’s cutting a cake on the set Thanks to all my wonderful people on the set for being present and bringing in my birthday and being a part of this little celebration Missed everyone who were not shooting today . ( party abhi baaki hai ) Lastly, I am grateful for this life, grateful for being Healthy, Happy, Alive and Prosperous. Blessed and humbled And yes, Main Bilkul Apni Favourite Hoon #birthday #munmundutta #birthdaygirl #celebration #happybirthdaytome”

See Munmun Dutta's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????? ????? ??‍♀️? (@mmoonstar)

While everyone was seen in the video, fans missed Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal. In the comments section, fans kept asking her how can she forget Jetha ji. Some of them asked what gift did Jethalal give her.

A look at Indian TV shows that are banned in Pakistan

Talking about the controversies, Shailesh Lodha who left the show recently revealed the real reason for quitting the show. He said it was for his self-respect and claimed that Asit Kumarr Modi's behaviour towards him was intolerable.