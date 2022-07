Na Aana Is Des Laaado actor Aditya Redij and Natasha Sharma look gorgeous parents-to-be in these beautiful baby shower videos

Na Aana Is Des Laado actor Aditya Redij who was last seen on Bawara Dil and Natasha Sharma are doing to be parents soon. This is the couple's first child. Natasha Sharma has been keeping fans posted about her pregnancy. They had their Godh Bharai ceremony outside. Natasha Sharma can be seen in a green silk saree with traditional jewellery. She tied her hair in a bun and wore flowers. Natasha Sharma has shared pics with her parents, in-laws and siblings from the function. Aditya Redij is now doing a show. He chose a traditional kurta for this special moment. Also Read - Trending South News Today: SS Rajamouli's big plans for Mahesh Babu's next, Nayanthara splurging on the interiors of her new home and more

Aditya Redij told Hindustan Times that he always adored kids and he is super excited to have a baby of his own. He says now they will have a permanent member who will need complete attention. Aditya Redij and Natasha Sharma are excited for the new phase of their lives. It seems the baby was not a planned one. Aditya Redij said that somethings cannot be planned, they happen when they're destined to happen. Also Read - Chhavi Mittal claps back at netizen who trolls her for seeking sympathy; says, 'The courage you have shown to troll a cancer fighter is....'

The couple had been married for eight long years, but reveal they did not consciously plan not to have children. He says he left it to fate and God. But he said that living in Mumbai is a struggle financially. Aditya Redij said it takes time to be solvent enough to support a family. He told Hindustan Times that now he can take responsibility of a child. Also Read - Karan V Grover, Shoaib Ibrahim, Iqbal Khan and other TV stars who are ready to wow fans with upcoming shows