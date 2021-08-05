Naagin 2 actress Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce; reveals husband used to drag her to the bathroom and beat her

Naagin 2 actress Arzoo Govitrikar has filed for divorce from her husband Siddharth Sabharwal. For the unversed, it was in 2019 when Arzoo had also filed a case of domestic violence against Siddharth. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Arzoo Govitrikar said that she has made up her mind that she is not going to reconcile with him. The actress has finally moved court to seek a legal separation.

The complaint of domestic violence was filed on February 19, 2019 wherein Arzoo had said that they had fought over Siddharth's alcohol consumption after which Siddharth dragged her to the bathroom and beat her. Arzoo confirmed the news that she is filing for divorce and she is not going to take this lying down now. Also Read - Arzoo Govitrikar files domestic violence case against husband Siddharth Sabharwal

Arzoo also told ETimes that she tried her best and lost her pride but now couldn't continue with Siddharth and will now speak out everything she has been hiding. Arzoo said, "I want to tell you that he has pulled me by my neck and tried to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my stomach. There were days when I was beaten up black and blue and I couldn't come out because I didn't want my bruises to be seen." She also shared that not just physical abusing, Sidharth also abused her verbally by using dirty language and this had an adverse effect on her health. Arzoo revealed that she couldn't sleep and had blackouts and her hands and legs used to swell up. The Baghban actress revealed that Siddharth first raised his hand on her two years after our marriage. She shared that he just drifted apart and started sleeping in a different room after their son was born.

She also said that she found out that Siddharth had a Russian girlfriend and that they used to keep chatting. She said that she has those chats and the CCTV footages of physical violence Siddharth did on her as proofs. She had also asked him to sort out things once but he became more aggressive post that. Arzoo was asked if her in-laws knew about it. She revealed that her in-laws have passed away and her sister-in-law does not want to get into the matter. She added, "He told me he knows how the legal system works and he will nachao me for 15 years."