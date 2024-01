2024 is going to have a lot of weddings. Not just Bollywood or South stars, people are also looking forward to their favourite TV celebs' weddings this year. Just recently, reports surfaced about Surbhi Chandna and her wedding with her rumoured boyfriend Karan Sharma. And now, reports have surfaced that one more Naagin 3 beauty is going to tie the knot this year. Surbhi Jyoti is also set to tie the knot if reports are anything to go by. Yes, you read that right.

BollywoodLife brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates, so follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Divya Agarwal, Surbhi Jyoti, Pratik Gandhi and others make stylish entry at the red carpet event of Zee5 Global

Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti all set to marry Sumit Suri in March 2024?

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most loved actresses in the country. She has worked in a lot of popular TV shows and has won hearts in the OTT space too. If reports are anything to go by, Surbhi Jyoti is all set to marry actor Sumit Suri. ETimes states a Bombay Times report claims Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are working out the dates for their wedding this year. It is said that are planning to get married in March. The dates are 6 or 7 and the couple is yet to finalise one of the dates. Surbhi has reportedly begun the wedding prep. It will be a typical big fat North Indian wedding with friends and family in attendance. The wedding festivities are likely to begin by 4 and go on till 8. Also Read - Surbhi Jyoti, Abdu Rozik, Neil Bhatt and more TV stars who made interesting posts on Instagram this week

Watch this video of TV actress Surbhi Jyoti here:

The portal reached out to Surbhi and Sumit both but they remained unavailable till the time of publishing. It is said that Surbhi and Sumit met during the shoot of one of their music videos. They started dating soon after and are allegedly dating for years. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Jennifer Winget and other TV stars who grabbed eyeballs with their Insta posts

Trending Now

On Surbhi's personal front, the actress has been linked to Pearl V Puri. The two of them worked in Naagin 3 together. Surbhi played Bela to Pearl's Maahir. It was one of the blockbuster seasons of Naagin. Rumours of Surbhi dating Pearl went wild. The actress never shares anything about her personal life. She believes as an actor, her professional life will be out in the open but her personal life is nobody's business.