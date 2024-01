Well, 2024 seems to be year of wedding season with lot of celebrities are set to tie the knot soon. Recently, reports surfaced about Surbhi Chandna and her wedding with her rumoured boyfriend Karan Sharma. Now, there are reports of Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti is all set to walk down the aisle with Sumit Suri in March 2024. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti all set to tie the knot with Sumit Suri in March 2024?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, a close friend of Surbhi Jyoti said that the actress is not getting married in the first half of March. Yes, you read that right! She said that nothing is decided as of now and she is pretty close to Surbhi. She also added that things are being discussed but it will take some time to finalise as March looks pretty close now. Also Read - Divya Agarwal, Surbhi Jyoti, Pratik Gandhi and others make stylish entry at the red carpet event of Zee5 Global

Watch this video of TV actress Surbhi Jyoti here:

As per various reports, Surbhi might exchange wedding vows on March 6 or 7th and will have a grand lavish wedding with her close friends and family members in presence. Also Read - Surbhi Jyoti, Abdu Rozik, Neil Bhatt and more TV stars who made interesting posts on Instagram this week

Surbhi and Sumit have been dating for quite some time now and are all set to take their relationship a step ahead. Surbhi was rumored to be dating Pearl V Puri and Varun Turkey.

On the work front, Surbhi rose to fame with Qubool Hai as she played the role of Zoya Faruqui. She also has been part of Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai alongside Shoaib Ibrahim. She was seen in Naagin 3 opposite Pearl V Puri.