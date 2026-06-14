Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri WELCOME baby girl; Karan Wahi, Hina Khan congratulate new parents

Surbhi Jyoti welcomes baby girl: The Qubool Hai actress and her husband Sumit Suri have embraced parenthood as they announced the arrival of their first child. The couple shared the happy news on social media, receiving an outpouring of love from fans and television celebrities.

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti and her husband Sumit Suri have become proud parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Saturday, June 13. They shared the joyful news with fans through a joint social media post on a sweet pink-themed template. The couple wrote, "It's a girl! 13th June, 2026. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude."

Surbhi Jyoti welcomes baby girl

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from the television industry and fans alike. A few celebrities, including Karan Wahi, Hina Khan and Kishwer Merchant, took a moment to share their warm congratulations with the new parents on social media. People kept flooding the comment section with heartfelt messages, all of them basically celebrating the arrival of the little one and wishing the family good things ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

When did Surbhi and Sumit get married?

Surbhi and Sumit got married on October 27, 2024, in a beautiful ceremony at Aahana Luxury Resort in Jim Corbett Uttarakhand. A bunch of their television industry friends were there to celebrate the special day, including Rithvikk Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer, Suyash, Chirag Paswan, and Vishal Singh. The whole setting felt kind of elegant, and honestly, it was a lovely day for everyone involved.

The couple had reportedly fallen in love while shooting their music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, in which they played husband and wife. Surbhi made their relationship official on Instagram in May 2024.

Who is Surbhi Jyoti?

Surbhi is pretty much known for her hit appearances in shows like Qubool Hai and Naagin 3, and because of that she ended up getting a massive fan following. Sumit has also shown up in quite a few television shows as well as films over the years, so it’s not like he’s new to this either.

This new phase of them being parents has left fans really delighted, and now the couple is getting blessings from all sides. People are just showering them, like nonstop, everywhere.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

