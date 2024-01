Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses of telly town. She has made us all fall in love with her performances in Naagin 5, Sherdil Shergill, Ishqbaaaz, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sanjeevani and more. The diva is also quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures giving us all fashion goals. Surbhi has been posting a lot of things on social media but she has been very secretive about her dating life. We have never seen her speaking about her relationship. However, with some of her Instagram pictures, we come to know that she is quite close to a person named Karan Sharma. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Diwali 2023: Surbhi Chandna of Ishqbaaaz fame gives fans a sneak peek of her new home [View Pics]

Surbhi Chandna all set to get married?

It is being said that he is her boyfriend since a long time but she has never confirmed the same. However, now there is a good news for all Surbhi Chandna fans. As per reports in Hindustan Times, Surbhi Chandna is all set to get married in three months. Also Read - Top 10 best Diwali looks of your favourite TV actresses to help you deck up this festive season

The Ishqbaaaz actress is all set to marry longtime-boyfriend Karan Sharma in March this year. The couple will reportedly getting married by the end of March but they are still finalising the date with their families. However, Surbhi has not reacted to the wedding rumours. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Tejasswi Prakash to host with Paritosh Tripathi? Farah Khan confirms joining as judge

Who is Karan Sharma?

Talking about Karan Sharma, he is a businessman and they have been reportedly dating for 13 years. The source close to Hindustan Times added that the couple likes to keep their personal life low-key and prefers it that way. They have been hush-hush about their relationship till a year ago.

Well, if this is true fans are going to be super excited. Recently, Surbhi Chandna's best friends, Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh got married and it seems now Surbhi has finally taken the decision.

The actress was last seen in Sherdil Shergill and fans are waiting for her to make a comeback soon on television.

If the rumours are true, congratulations, Surbhi and Karan!