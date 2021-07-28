Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra’s ex-girlfriend Pooja Bisht opens up about the post-trauma phase of their relationship

Sharad Malhotra impressed us with his performance in Naagin 5. He played a grey shade character in the show which was completely different from what he had done earlier. His sizzling chemistry with Surbhi Chandna is still the talk of the town. However, his real-life chemistry with his real wife, Ripci Bhatia is also adorable. They both keep sharing lovey-dovey pictures together leaving us in awe of them. Before getting married to Ripci Bhatia, Sharad Malhotra was in a relationship with actress Pooja Bisht. Now, in an interview with a leading daily, Pooja Bisht opened up about how her career took a backseat when she was in a relationship with television actor Sharad Malhotra. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh and others flaunt their hilarious dance moves on popular Bihari songs

It was in 2018 when Sharad Malhotra and Pooja Bisht parted ways after being together for more than two years. When they had broken up, Pooja accused Sharad of cheating on her and keeping her in the dark. Sharad Malhotra had also accepted being commitment-phobic but he denied that a third person was behind their break-up. In the interview, Pooja called herself a very emotional person and said that she ended up prioritising Sharad over her work. She said that when they were together, they were like best friends and most of my time she thought of him and not herself. She realised it when she broke up. Pooja Bisht also spoke about the post-trauma phase of their relationship.

Pooja said, "It did distract me a lot, the relationship, and the baggage of the relationship which came after the break-up… It's like everyone is calling you and telling you, 'Oh, you broke off?' 'Yeah, of course, I broke off, what do you want?' So there was this post-trauma phase also of our relationship. But I think whatever happens happens for good. He is married now, he is happy, I am also happy in my life. I am much more happy because now I am in my own space, I am living the life that I wanted."