Naagin 6, 13 March 2022 Written Update: Rishabh saves his father, Lalit Gujral as Urvashi discovers Pratha's snakeskin

Naagin 6 starts with Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) rescuing his father Lalit Gujral from the quicksand. Mahek (Mahekk Chahal) and Pratha look on with horror. Rishabh asks his dad who is the person responsible for his condition. Lalit Gujral says he saw the person who did it. Mahekk says she wants to kill Lalit but Pratha stops her. She says there are too many people here. Pratha reminds Didi (Mahekk Chahal) that we cannot harm innocent people at any costs. She says we are blessed by the Lord Shiva. Pratha and Mahekk leave the jungle and return to Gujral home. Lalit has been rushed to the doctors. Seema (Sudha Chandran) tells Anya to call Rishabh as Lalit has woken up. Rishabh sees Pratha in the room. He asks her why she is totally not concerned with what is happening to Lalit. Pratha sees him regain consciousness and feels he will blurt out the truth. Lalit Gujral says the girl did this. He says she is someone else. He says she is someone who changes her form. Lalit gets up and faces Pratha. He says she had the serpentine eyes that could kill someone. She gets tensed. Later, he goes to Urvashi. The doctor tells Rishabh that he has lost his memory. He starts acting in an odd manner. The doctor says his recovery will take time.

Rishabh heads out to meet Inspector Vijay. Reem asks her mom, Urvashi where is their father. She says no one is bothered about him. Rishabh tells Vijay that a lot of wrong things are happening. He says Reem's father is missing and I feel he is in deep trouble. Rishabh says we saw him at the haldi function but he went missing thereafter. Rishabh says Reem must be in so much pain. Mahekk/Didi (Maheck Chahal) hears the conversation. Inspector Vijay says I will find the person. Pratha prays to Lord Shiva. She tells Didi that she made Lalit forget everything with her powers of sammohan. She says it will not last. Seema is upset that Lalit referred to Urvashi as babe. Urvashi is ready to leave the house. Seema stops her. Didi tells Pratha that Lord Shiva has chosen her as Shresht Naagin due to a special reason. Pratha asks Didi if she got some clues from the room. She says I found a safe that can be opened only with fingerprints. Pratha says we need the prints.

Reem tells her mom that we need to leave now. Urvashi says I am leaving now. Ritesh comes in, and tells them that the pandemic has spread outside. He says it is unsafe. Ritesh requests Reem to stay back. He says Uncle is now back as yet. Ritesh tells Reem that he wants Pratha in his life at all cost. He says you want Rishabh. He says let us try to do it. Pratha and Didi try to get the prints. Pratha says she needs to hide her shedded skin from the cupboard to some other place. Urvashi overhears and wonders what is she hiding? Rishabh has decorated the room with balloons for Pratha. He takes her in his arms. He notices that Pratha is uncomfortable and asks her why is behaving so oddly. He reminds her of their first night when they got intoxicated. He tells her that if they come close then she did like her to be in full consciousness. Pratha makes a quick exit saying Seema is calling her.

Later, Seema comes into the room with clothes for Holi. Rishabh feels why is she lying. Outside, Ritesh holds her hand and says he is madly in love and hurt. Rishabh sees this and feels Pratha is not as innocent as she seems. Pratha says you will heal soon from this heartbreak. Lalit Gujral is behaving like a young man. Mahekk/Didi shifts her shape into Urvashi and lands in his arms. They share romantic moments. She tells Lalit she is hurt. He carries her to the room. Mahekk/Didi wants to kill him but refrains. Her eyes change into a serpent’s. Lalit sees this and gets scared. Pratha and Didi change forms into a raven/black cat and torment him. Seema and Urvashi try to find Lalit along with Rishabh. Pratha and Mahekk use his fingerprints to open the safe. They find a silver jewel box in it. Rishabh, Seema and Urvashi try to wake up Lalit. They notice the opened safe. Lalit tells everyone that Urvashi brought him inside the room, and she changes her form. She says she changed form to a snake and tried to kill me.

Rishabh wonders what went missing from the room, and is his father hallucinating? Pratha who was hiding behind manages to escape from the room. Pratha sees Diya with a guy. She wonders who is the guy? The guy takes her forcibly somewhere. Mahekk and Pratha open the box. It just has a musical tune. Outside, some men are harassing a few women. We see a firebrand lady cop. It is Riddhi Sharma (Shikha Singh). The cops ask questions to Lalit. He says there is evil eye. Urvashi tells Seema that wrong things are happening since Pratha has been married into the home. She tells Ridhi Sharma that Pratha is a cheap girl. The cop tells her to talk respectfully. The guy gets closer to Diya as his friends record them. Diya manages to flee from there.

Urvashi goes to Pratha’s room and sees the shedded snake skin. She finds it very dirty. Urvashi googles it and finds it is snake skin. Urvashi wonders if she killed some animal and hid the skin or is she herself an animal. Urvashi says I will ruin her life for spoiling the lives of my daughters. Pratha goes to the room and sees her.