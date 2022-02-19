Naagin 6 19 February 2022 written update: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash misunderstands Rishabh; Shesh Naagin kills minister and gets a major clue

Naagin 6, 19 February 2022, written update: Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) and Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) share some nok-jhok moments. Shesh Naagin (Mehakk Chahal) learns that the minister is the culprit. She wants to kill him.