Diya reaches a police station to inform that two boys Rehan and Vihaan have sexually harassed her. She shows a video to police officer Riddhi. Riddhi tells her that they will be punished. We next see Diya falling from a terrace. Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) is there. Diya tells her that she has given proofs to officer Riddhi. She tells Pratha to bring them to justice. When the police team reaches there, Pratha tells them that Riddhi has proofs. Just then Riddhi reaches there and informs that Pratha is lying. Pratha feels someone from the house has killed Diya. This causes an argument between Pratha and Rishabh (Simba Nagpal). Rishabh tells her to not accuse his family members.

Pratha and Rishabh get intimate

Pratha and Rishabh get intimate as she applies something on Rishabh's shirtless body.

Riddhi is an Asur

It is revealed that Riddhi is an Asur. She helped Rehan and Vihaan in Diya's case.

Riddhi wants to kill Shesh Naagin

Shesh Naagin (Mehek Chahal) reaches the police station to find out about Diya’s death. She comes to know that Riddhi is an Asur. Both get into a fight. Just as Riddhi is about to kill her, Pratha reaches there. A fire breaks out in the police station. Pratha threatens to kill Riddhi. She tells her that it's Holika Dhahan and just like the demoness Holika, even Riddhi will be killed. Meanwhile, Shesh Naagin frees the innocent girls who are jailed by Riddhi. We see Riddhi getting burnt and dying. Shesh Naagin tells Pratha that Holika Dhahan is complete.

Rishabh wonders about Pratha’s disappearance

Back in the house, Rishabh is thinking about the sudden disappearance of Pratha. Her phone is unreachable.