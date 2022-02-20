Naagin 6 20 February 2022 Written Updates: Pratha-Rishabh share some cute moments however he doubts her intentions

Naagin 6 20 February 2022 Written Update of full episode: Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) and Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) share some cute moments and eye locks. However, Rishabh feels that Pratha is involved with the enemies in destroying the country. Elsewhere, Mahekk plans to kill Rishabh.