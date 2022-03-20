Maha Sapera is sent on a mission to get Sarvashrestha Naagin. He also wants a mani which she has. Meanwhile, Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash, Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal and everyone else are in festive mode on the occasion of Holi. Pratha and Rishabh also dance together. Maha Sapera plays the been and captures Shrestha Naagin aka . Maha Sapera then searches for Sarvashrestha Naagin. He plays the been and Pratha feels a sudden change in her. He meets her and tells her that he will capture her. He tells her that he has already captured Shrestha Naagin. He then captures a weak Pratha. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash wedding plans, Archana Puran Singh reacts to The Kashmir Files-The Kapil Sharma Show controversy and more

Maha Sapera takes them somewhere and they all dance on 'Main teri dushman, dushman tu mera. Main naagin tu sapera.' After the dance, Maha Sapera tries to get the mani which is in Pratha's naabhi. He realises that Pratha is very powerful. He asks her about how she became Sarvashrestha Naagin. She remembers someone telling her as a child to attack a Sapera's eyes in case she is in trouble. She does that and Maha Sapera falls on the ground. Pratha and Shrestha Naagin leave.

Meanwhile, Rishabh is worried about Pratha and where she suddenly disappeared. Reem (Gayathiri) is there is Rishabh's room and asks her if he still loves her. She wants him ti get intimate with her. Just at that moment, Pratha enters and feels jealous of her husband being with another woman. She confronts Rishabh and reminds him that she is her wife.

At the dinner table, Pratha flirts with Rishabh. He feels uncomfortable and leaves. Pratha follows Rishabh to their room. She tells him that he would be tired. She makes a drink. Rishabh thinks she is drunk but she is just acting. She tries to get intimate with him. She acts as if she has passed out. Rishabh makes sure she is fine and sleeps in the other corner of the bed. Pratha gets up, turns into her naagin avatar and leaves the house.

Pratha and Shrestha Naagin meet professor Manit Joura. He tells them that a truck is expected to arrive in the country and they have to stop it. Both the naagins agree.