And another popular couple from the entertainment world has embraced parenthood. We are talking about noted film and television actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth. The lovebirds have welcomed a baby boy! Yes, you read that right. Just this year, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcomed a baby boy, and Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar also welcomed a baby boy this year. And now, the Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar jodi have welcomed a baby boy too!

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth welcome a baby boy

As per a report in ETimes, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday. The sources inform the portal that the mom and the baby are both doing fine. Ishita Dutta will be discharged on Friday. The whole family is super happy, states the report in the entertainment news portal. Just a couple of hours ago, Ishita had posted a note on her Instagram saying that the last months is not easy. She was lying on the bed with a blanket.

check out the latest video of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth here:

Ishita Dutta on balancing work and pregnancy

In an old interview, Ishita Dutta talked about balancing both work and pregnancy. The actress shared that she completed all of her shoots before the third trimester began. She wanted to stay at home in the last trimester and wait for the baby. Ishita revealed that everyone was concerned for her when she was still working during her pregnancy. The actress recalled taking about 16-17 flights in the first trimester which is an extremely crucial period for an expecting mom. Ishita shares that she was extremely careful and also the crew was wonderful.

Vatsal Sheth on embracing parenthood

Earlier, Vatsal Sheth shared that they were not consciously planning to have a child. They wanted to focus on their careers and settle as well. The actor shares that work keeps happening as and when one keeps working hard. Vatsal seemed very excited to be a father and shared that people would call and ask him about his baby. He revealed that he and Ishita would watch baby videos together and have learned a lot about newborns. When they moved into their new home, Vatsal had a room which he was going to use for himself but now, it's gonna be their baby's room.

Congratulations to the gorgeous couple and welcome to the world, baby!