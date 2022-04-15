Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been the talk of the town for months and their mania refuses to die down. It's because they are so much in love and so adorably goofy that one cannot help gushing over their antics. Now, both Karan and Tejasswi are busy with their professional commitments. While Tejasswi is busy with Naagin 6, Karan has Lock Upp and Dance Deewane Juniors. However, that hasn't stopped them from taking out time for each other. Despite their hectic schedules, they make sure to spend time with each other in whichever way they can. They both keep showering love on each other in their Instagram stories, videos and posts. And that's what Karan Kundrra did recently. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and more: Mushy pics from celebrity weddings that will make you believe that love exists in real

Karan Kundrra shared a couple of videos in his Instagram stories in which we see Tejasswi Prakash eating momos. Tejasswi is a big-time foodie. She just loves good like anything. And it seems Karan went on another dinner date with family and Tejasswi. The actress is seen enjoying the food with tears in her eyes. Karan shot a video of the same and he is heard saying, "Aansu aagaye tere." He then directs the camera to his father and is heard saying, "Dekho na papa khana nahi band kar rahi... aansu aa gaye iske." It seems Tejasswi ate a chilli by mistake. Karan asked her to stop eating it but the actress was heard saying, "It's delicious." Karan asked his father if he had any special comments to which Karan's father just laughed.

Previously, Karan had shared another video of Tejasswi hogging a burger. He also panned the camera to the various side dishes and was heard asking Tejasswi, "Jaata kahan hai?" Tejasswi, despite being a foodie is quite fit.

