Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash opens up about her Big Bollywood Debut; 'I want a co-star like a Karan Kundrra'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love during Bigg Boss 15. Now, in an interview, the actress has spoken about her Bollywood plans and how she wants to have a co-star like Karan.