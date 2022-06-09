Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash’s popularity has soared in the recent past. She won Bigg Boss 15 and on the during the show itself bagged Naagin 6. She has also been in the news for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. They fell in love during Bigg Boss 15. Now, in an interview with TOI, the actress has spoken about her Bollywood plans and how she wants to have a c0-star like Karan.

Tejasswi Prakash's Bollywood plans

On her Bollywood debut, Tejasswi said that she has been reading a few movie scripts, but can’t talk about any at the moment. She said that her goal is to do something really nice and doesn’t want to settle for anything mediocre. She added that directors these days appreciate committed actors. “I am hardworking. I know I can deliver. It will reflect in my performance and the response I get from my fans. People love me, and I have been getting a crazy amount of love from my fans. If I put in hard work with that, my projects will do great, I am sure,” said the Bigg Boss 15 winner.

The actress also credited her boyfriend Karan for her career. “Karan sees so much potential in me. He always tells me, ‘I wish you could see yourself through my eyes’. Karan has changed the way I look at work and scripts.”

She went on to add that Karan has actually changed the way she looks at herself. “I now believe that if I get a good project and a brilliant team, I can do wonders. That’s the dream now. And I am looking forward to amazing things and working with a co-star like Karan. Our chemistry is fire (blushes),” she said on a concluding note.

Well, Tejasswi and Karan’s chemistry was appreciated in a music video too which was released a few months ago. We think it will be amazing to see them together on the big screen as well.