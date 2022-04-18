Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses we have. She fell in love with Karan Kundrra on Bigg Boss 15. It can be recalled that they also fought when they were inside the house. They are in a steady relationship now. In an interview with Miss Malini, she spoke about their relationship and the fights they have. She said that people love them despite not being the perfect couple inside the (Bigg Boss) house. “We fought, we have literally broken up inside the house. Then we’ve patched up and been the most real couple, which is why people love us.” She added that they have never tried to portray themselves ourselves as the ‘most ideal’ couple. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 4 pan-India: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer makes 4 centuries in a row since opening; flies past Rs 450 crore

She went on to add that real couples fight, especially when two strong people are together. The actress also said that Karan, like her, is a strong-willed individual. “And when two strong-willed individuals get together, fights are sure to occur,” stated Tejasswi. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and more divas who wore risque outfits to parties – see pics

In another recent interview with Film Companion, Tejasswi said that everybody praises Karan but not her. She said, "At Nishant Bhatt's party, we got mobbed and he was obviously protecting me and then people are like Karan is so nice that he is protecting his girlfriend. So he gets to be the best boyfriend and I am like I do so much and you don't say anything about it. Mujhe best girlfriend ka tag hi nahi mila hai (I never got the best girlfriend tag)." Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill and Shah Rukh Khan's bonding was the MOST beautiful thing of Baba Siddiqui's Iftar and these 3 clicks are proof

Well, we have to give it to Tejasswi for being brutally honest.