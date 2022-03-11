Tejasswi Prakash is currently riding high on her acting career. After winning 's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi has now become the face of 's popular supernatural show Naagin 6. She is being talked about a lot on social media, be it for her performances or her relationship with Karan Kundrra. As Tejasswi's popularity is currently all time high, TV host and singer says that he will not be able to afford her for a project. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra and his parents visit Tejasswi Prakash's house, Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal land in legal trouble and more

Right after the grand finale of Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa 2022, Aditya announced his retirement as a TV host. He also wanted to take some time off to spend quality time with his newborn daughter Twisha Narayan Jha. During his AMA session on Instagram, a fan tossed an idea to Aditya about collaborating with his good friend Tejasswi Prakash for a music video.

"Tejasswi Prakash n u are friends...music video with her will be exciting....how's the idea?" asked the fan. To which, Aditya replied, "Well I can't afford my dear @tejasswiprakash anymore especially after her BB win. But yeah it'd be great if it happens." Tejasswi took notice for Aditya's statement and asked him to shut up. "Hahahaha...shut up Aadi...kaha rakhega itne paise???" she responded to Aditya's comment.

During the same session, a fan asked the meaning of Aditya's daughter name Twisha. The TV host then explained, "Splendor, Lustre, Light, Sun-rays Its quite cool because my fathers name means “Risen Sun”, my means ‘Sun’ and hers means rays of the sun. Also, it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it, as well as the god she worships, Shiva.”

Bidding adieu to his hosting duties, Aditya had penned an emotional note on Instagram which reads, "With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties to a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18 year old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes? Time really does fly. Thank you Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother ?? The best is yet to come! ❤️??"

On February 24, Aditya's wife Shweta Agarwal gave birth to their baby daughter. In an interview, Aditya had said that he secretly wished to have a baby girl.