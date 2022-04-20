Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are setting the bar high for all the couples out there. Tejasswi and Karan have been dating each other since Bigg Boss 15. The two had a journey full of ups and downs inside the house. Soon after Bigg Boss, Tejasswi got busy with Naagin 6 whereas Karan got busy with Lock Upp and other shoots. However, the two lovebirds go the extra mile to spend time with each other despite their hectic schedules. And their little gestures for each other have been winning the hearts of their fans and how! Also Read - Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn 'brilliantly placed' for a Bollywood career? This is what a celeb astrologer says

A video was shared by Karan Kundrra a while ago in which we see Tejasswi's henna filled hands. She has written K on her ring finger. Karan felt so special that he couldn't stop himself from sharing it online. The video is from Tejasswi Prakash's onset shooting of Naagin 6.

Meanwhile, recently Karan Kundrra had opened up on wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Dance Deewane Junior host said that he has left everything to her. However, he did add that he has done whatever he had to do. Hmm, does this mean that they have been talking about their wedding? Well, Karan and Tejasswi have evaded the wedding question for a while now. Their wedding has been the most speculated topic.

A couple of days ago, fans trended Team Roka Won on Twitter. It has been rumoured that their Roka was done. That's not it, there were other rumours such as buying a luxurious apartment together and whatnot.

Well, their love is certainly very cute and heartening. We will have to wait and watch when they take their relationship to the next level.