Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash writes Karan Kundrra’s initial 'K' on her ring finger with henna; latter asks, ‘kaise mujhe tum mil gayi…’

Tejasswi Prakash puts Karan Kundrra's initial 'K' on her ring finger. The Lock Upp jailor shared the picture on his gram and put Aamir Khan and Asin's song 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi in the background. Can TejRan be any cuter?