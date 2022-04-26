Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash's audition video tape goes viral – watch

Tejasswi Prakash is one gorgeous actress. Currently, she is seen as Pratha in Naagin 6 which also stars Simba Nagpal. Tejasswi is known for his chirpiness, her lively nature. And her characters are quite different from her real-life personality. Tejasswi has proved her mettle as an actress in shows such as Swaragini, , Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and now Naagin 6 to name a few. And fans have loved her in every avatar. Her audition clip is going viral right now. And Tejasswi's admirers are going gaga over her audition clip. Tejasswi looked as pretty as she looks today! Also Read - Harshvardhan Kapoor DEMANDS privacy for pregnant sister Sonam Kapoor

The audition clip has been shared on the YouTube channel by the name Bollywood Auditions. They had shared the clip years ago but the clip is going viral now. Tejasswi Prakash is seen in a blue dress and is seen delivering a monologue. The clip is about 1:45 seconds long. Tejasswi is seen in her character talking to a fictional mamaji. Her audition tape is quite good! She has a natural flair for acting. Check it out below:

Talking about her various characters, she is known as Dhara from Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki, Ragini from Swaragini, Diya from Pehredaar Piya Ki and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Mishti in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. And now, she has conquered hearts as Pratha from Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash has also been a part of reality TV shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 15, out of which she won the latter.

Talking about her stint in Naagin 6, this is the first supernatural show that Tejasswi is attempting. Fans are loving her on-screen chemistry with Simba Nagpal. They are hailed as PraRish online. Tejasswi Prakash is also working in music videos alongside Naagin 6. She is currently in a relationship with actor Karan Kundrra and the two lovebirds are painting the town red with their love.