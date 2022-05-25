Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia recalls being jobless after playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

While some characters bring you a lot of success and fame and Urvashi Dholakia's character Kamolika did bring her a lot of fame but did you know there was a negative impact on her career too because of it. The actress who played a negative character in Kasautii Zindagi Kay was jobless for a long time as people referred her to that character. Yes! Urvashi who is a self-made woman and has earned a lot of success with her stint on TV for years now recalls being out of work for years for playing Kamolika. Also Read - Kabhi Edi Kabhi Diwali: After Salman Khan and team refute reports he's ghost directing the film, DOUBTS raised over Farhad Samji pic circulated as proof [Exclusive]
In an interaction, she said, " By the time they started growing up, and I returned to work, I got such a character ki koi paas mein nahi bhatka tha (nobody dared to step near me). I didn’t get any offers from anyone after playing that character (referring to Kamolika). They all kept relating me to that character but I was fine with it," she told this Pinkvilla. Also Read - Karan Johar Birthday Special: Koffee With Karan to Bigg Boss OTT, here's a list of reality shows the filmmaker has been a part of
Urvashi's life journey is an inspiration, she became a mother of twins at the age of 17 and she worked immensely hard to give her sons a good life and she even succeeded. But not many know about her journey. While Urvashi is right in Naagin 6 and is enjoying all the fame game once again she even spoke about being called a bully. Also Read - Hansal Mehta ties the knot with his partner after 17 years of relationship and two kids; Bollywood celebs shower LOVE on the couple
Urvashi Dholakia often is looked as a negative person due to the characters she plays on TV and for being extremely straightforward. Talking about the same she said, " It’s who I am. There are a lot of people who have not appreciated me. Lots of people find me to be too strong-headed, like a bully. But I’m not. I have just been a woman who has her own opinions. And I’ve been like this since I was a kid. Whether you like it or you don’t, that’s not my problem. If you are entitled to have your mind, and your own opinion and your ideas, so do ".
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.