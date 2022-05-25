Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia recalls being jobless after playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

While some characters bring you a lot of success and fame and 's character Kamolika did bring her a lot of fame but did you know there was a negative impact on her career too because of it. The actress who played a negative character in Kasautii Zindagi Kay was jobless for a long time as people referred her to that character. Yes! Urvashi who is a self-made woman and has earned a lot of success with her stint on TV for years now recalls being out of work for years for playing Kamolika. Also Read - Kabhi Edi Kabhi Diwali: After Salman Khan and team refute reports he's ghost directing the film, DOUBTS raised over Farhad Samji pic circulated as proof [Exclusive]

In an interaction, she said, " By the time they started growing up, and I returned to work, I got such a character ki koi paas mein nahi bhatka tha (nobody dared to step near me). I didn't get any offers from anyone after playing that character (referring to Kamolika). They all kept relating me to that character but I was fine with it," she told this Pinkvilla.

Urvashi's life journey is an inspiration, she became a mother of twins at the age of 17 and she worked immensely hard to give her sons a good life and she even succeeded. But not many know about her journey. While Urvashi is right in Naagin 6 and is enjoying all the fame game once again she even spoke about being called a bully.

Urvashi Dholakia often is looked as a negative person due to the characters she plays on TV and for being extremely straightforward. Talking about the same she said, " It’s who I am. There are a lot of people who have not appreciated me. Lots of people find me to be too strong-headed, like a bully. But I’m not. I have just been a woman who has her own opinions. And I’ve been like this since I was a kid. Whether you like it or you don’t, that’s not my problem. If you are entitled to have your mind, and your own opinion and your ideas, so do ".