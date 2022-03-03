Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia recalls her HARD days; says, 'I didn't have 1500 rupees to pay...'

rose to fame with 's original show Kasauti Zindagi Ki and till date she is known as Komolika and that's a big achievement for her. She has indeed come a long way. Urvashi is an independent woman and is a single mom to her twin boys. Her first marriage was unsuccessful and after that, she never planned to remarry and rather focus on her life and her family. Today she has earned everything by her a and is damn proud of her journey. Recalling her old struggle days in interaction with Pinkvilla, Urvashi said," I was in my late teens. It has actually stuck with me since and it has only taught me not to be dependent. Not that I was dependent, but it taught me to be a little more careful. At that point in time, I was a little hyper, because you are stuck in that position where you don't know what to do," She further added, " You feel 'what am I gonna do I don't have Rs 1500 to pay for my child's education. You feel bad, you feel let down, but today when I look back at that time I feel I have done well for myself." Isn't her journey inspiring? Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's Rula Deti Hai has one SCENE that reminds you of Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

Urvashi Dholakia in one of her interviews spoke about how there were tons of rumours of him being in I relationship with so and so person, but she ever had time to pay attention to the negativity around and rather focus on building her and her families life, " People had me getting in and out of relationships. I read the reports and found them funny. I was once linked to an industrialist. I wanted to say, "Please introduce me to him." Jokes apart, I was busy working. Being a single mom and taking care of my family took up a lot of my time. I had responsibilities and I didn't have the time to think about my personal life. I have never hidden anything, so why would I hide a relationship? My boys and my family are my priority." Urvashi is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's successful franchise Naagin featuring Tejasswi Prakash and Simmba Nagpal in lead roles.