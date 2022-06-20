Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Maheck Chahal starrer Naagin 6 is one of the most popular TV shows. The ongoing 6th instalment of Ekta Kapoor's franchise is known for the various twists and turns. Naagin 6 also stars Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Gayathiri Iyer to name a few. Recently, Urvashi Dholakia who plays Urvashi in Tejasswi and Simba starrer show opened up on why she struggles to get work and it has a connection to her popular stint as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Also Read - Naagin 6: Balveer Returns actress Nandini Tiwari to play Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal's sister [Report]

Urvashi shares her woes

Naagin 6 beauty Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most popular actresses in the TV world. However, even she has had her fair share of struggles. Urvashi is best known to play Komolika in and starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Urvashi's Komolika was the lead antagonist in the show. And after playing the character and making it an iconic villain, Urvashi got typecast. Despite having done comedy shows before, Urvashi feels she is typecast as the vamp. In an interview with News18.com Urvashi Dholakia shared that she still struggles to get work because of that. The actress revealed that she has also stopped auditioning for roles. Also Read - Father's Day 2022: Naagin 6's Zeeshan Khan shares precious childhood memory of his dad [Exclusive]

Urvashi opens up on work opportunities

Urvashi adds that she won't acknowledge audition calls for negative roles. However, she says that she won't mind auditioning for different characters, challenging characters but not for a negative role. "Because that would be something absolutely illogical in my head," she reasons. On the other hand, talking about auditioning for different roles Urvashi says that it's a win-win since they'll get to see her in a different light and it would be good for her as an artist as well. Also Read - Karan Kundrra REACTS to trolls bashing his 'fake PDA' with Tejasswi Prakash; says, 'There is some frustrated soul who’s...'

Meanwhile, in Naagin 6, Urvashi is seen helping Mehek aka Maheck Chahal in becoming Shesh Naagin and corrupting the country. In the latest episode, we saw Sudha Chandra's Seema going into a coma, Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha gets her naagmani and powers back in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6.