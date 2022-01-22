Naagin 6 is making a lot of noise. The show will go on air from January 30, 2022. It is being said that Ieshaan Sehgaal is finalised as one of the heroes for the show. Now, one more name is coming to the forefront. It is that of Sidhant Gupta. Indian TV fans will remember him as Kunj from Tashan-E-Ishq. The actor is damn handsome with a great screen presence. Sidhant Gupta was also a part of the film, Bhoomi starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. He was also in the web series Inside Edge. There is no confirmation from Sidhant Gupta's side as far. Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin track change, Shehnaaz Gill back with a bang, Naagin 6 and more

Buzz is that Rubina Dilaik and Sidhant Gupta might be paired with one other. Others say the main combo is that of Ieshaan Sehgaal and Mahira Sharma. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was a part of Naagin in a small role in the previous seasons. Sidhant Gupta has been away from TV since a while. But he has a loyal set of fans till date. It seems Mahek Chahal is already confirmed for one of the roles. The shoot of the show will start soon at Mumbai's Klick Nixon studios. The team had gone to the Suvarna Mandir of Mumbai, located in Powai to pray for the success of the show. Also Read - Nia Sharma reveals how the pandemic massively affected her; 'I was sitting at home for a year without any work’ [Exclusive]

Sources close to Ieshaan Sehgaal has confirmed that he has indeed been confirmed for the show. The other actor who is on board is Ashish Trivedi. He has admitted that he is doing Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy series. Now, we guess it is only Ekta Kapoor who will reveal her leads to us. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Deepika Padukone steals the show in Gehraiyaan trailer, Rocket Boys trailer intrigues audience and more