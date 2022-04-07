Naagin 6: After Rashami Desai, will Anita Hassanandani also do a cameo on the show? [Exclusive]

Naagin 6 has seen a marginal rise in ratings since last week. Tejasswi Prakash's show has seen the entry of Rashami Desai as Shangrila. The arrival of the actress has kind of spiced up matters. In fact, we often see older Naagins do cameos on the show. The brand is very dear to everyone who has been a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural franchise. Some time back, Tellychakkar did a report that Anita Hassanandani might do a cameo too after Rashami Desai. All of us know Anita Hassanandani as Vishakha. Her character is very popular with long time fans of the show. Also Read - RRR success bash: Karan Johar ROYALLY ignores Rakhi Sawant; netizens say he's acting more busy than Ram Charan and Jr NTR

When we asked Anita Hassanandani, she EXCLUSIVELY told us that it is false news, and she is not entering as of now. The actress has been busy with her baby boy. Anita Hassanandani is enjoying motherhood to the hilt. The actress had been working since a young age, and this is like a break for her. Rashami Desai on the other hand has been in the news for Bigg Boss 15 and her friendship with Umar Riaz. She was a part of season four that had Vijayendra Kumeria, Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin.

Naagin 6 is one of the most expensive seasons of the show. It has been made on a budget of Rs 130 crores. If this season does not work, Ekta Kapoor might not make another Naagin series. It is still the No. 1 show for Colors. The channel is now waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to rev up ratings for the channel. On the show, Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) and Mahek (Mahekk Chahal) have found out who is the killer of Riya. They will hatch a plan to kill Rishabh's (Simba Nagpal) brother Rehan. Tejasswi Prakash is making news and how after her stint on Bigg Boss 15 and Naagin 6.