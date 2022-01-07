Naagin 6: After Rubina Dilaik and Mahira Sharma, THIS actress' name crops up for the leading lady

Naagin 6 is making news. The show will go on air from end of this month on Colors and there is immense speculation on the leading lady. The names of actresses doing the rounds for leading lady are Mahima Makwana, Rubina Dilaik, Krystle D'Souza, Mahira Sharma and there is a new one too. As per some reports, even Sonal Vengurlekar has been approached for the show. Now, this is a surprise. Sonal Vengurlekar has done shows like Shastri Sisters, Yeh Vaada Raha, Gupta Brothers and of late, she was seen on the show Yeh Hai Chahatein. She played the role of Sanya Dubash. She was also dating Umar Riaz at one point of time. Also Read - Varun Sood tests Covid positive; girlfriend Divya Agarwal shares health update

It looks like almost half of the industry's actresses have been approached for Naagin 6. Ekta Kapoor told Salman Khan that the actress' name starts with M and he is someone he has worked with. Now, that leaves two names Mouni Roy and Mahima Makwana. But there is no confirmation about Mahima Makwana on Naagin 6. The fans' choice is Rubina Dilaik as many want to see her on the show. But Ekta Kapoor is known to take risks. Sonal Vengurlekar is a recognizable face and she is a good actress too. There is buzz that the season will have 2-3 Naagins so she could be one of them.

The big thing is that this time the show will have the backdrop of the pandemic. We might see Naagin in a superhero format. The previous stories have been about revenge and love. Also, the presence of big stars do not guarantee a hit season. This was evident from Naagin 4 and 5. Ekta Kapoor had roped in actresses like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna but the season did not click. The pandemic really affected the show. Mukta Dhond is the creative director of the season.