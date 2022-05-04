Naagin 6: After Simba Nagpal, fans will see this new hunk on Tejasswi Prakash's show

Naagin 6 is doing well in online TRP charts, and the TV ratings are also decent. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show which is the sixth season of the supernatural show, has a huge fan following. Now, fans will get to see one more handsome hunk on the show. Lock Upp and Bigg Boss OTT hunk Zeeshan Khan is going to enter the serial. This will be third project with Ekta Kapoor and Balaji after Kumkum Bhagya and Lock Upp. Zeeshan Khan is quite a popular name now. On the show, we will see some new revelations. Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) and Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) will fight new rivals. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rupali Ganguly juggles between Anupamaa and its prequel, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans irritated with editing mess and more

Zeeshan Khan will play a supernatural character. As per Tellychakkar, it is like that of Rajat Tokas. Fans will remember that on Naagin, he played the role of Icchadhari Nevla. In season three, we had Aly Goni as a vulture. Zeeshan Khan might play a character of this type. He was ousted from Lock Upp after his fight. It looked like history repeated itself after Bigg Boss OTT.

In Naagin 6, Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) will discover that Seema (Sudha Chandran) is the Maha Asur. She will also find out that she is not the real mom of Rishabh. Actress Sneha Raikar is entering as the real mom of Rishabh. Slowly, Seema will unveil her dangerous plans, and Pratha has to fight her. The show looks very nicely poised as of now!