Naagin 6 is one of the best performing shows for Colors. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show is now headed to the phase where Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) finds out the main asurs. In the coming episodes, fans will find out that Seema (Sudha Chandran) is not the real mom of Rishabh Gujral (Simba Nagpal). We will slowly find out who is the real mother of Rishabh. Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) will start her fight against Seema.

Actor Zeeshan Khan has joined Naagin 6 as a Nevla (mongoose). He has been part of shows like Bigg Boss OTT, Lock Upp and . Zeeshan Khan and his tribe of Nevlas (mongoose) will create issues for Pratha and Rishabh. But the bigger problem is going to be the arrival of a dragon.

Yes, you read it right. Given the theme of India Vs a rogue neighbouring nation, the dragon is what fans were waiting for. If you feel that a new actor will join in as the dragon well that is not the case. will be unveiled as the Dragon on the show. This sounds exciting. In the past seasons, we have seen as Nevla, as the Icchadhaari peacock and Mahira Sharma as the witch.

Naagin 6 is going to continue till July 2022. The show that will replace it is probably Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The dance reality show will make a comeback on Colors after a few years. Farah Khan Kunder is in talks as one of the judges. might join her on the panel. Naagin 6 is made on a budget of over Rs 150 crores. The production is in its sixth season. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show has TRP almost touching 2. The show is also a huge success on OTT.