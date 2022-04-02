Today's episode of Naagin 6 begins with Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash), Mehek (Maheck Chahal) and Shalakha (Rashami Desai) reach at the banks of the river Yamuna where Shengrilla, the laal naagin, has contaminated the water with her poison. The only way to save the people of this country is only if the Sarvashresth Shesh Naagin drinks the entire poison just the way Lord Shiva did during Sagar Manthan. Pratha and Shalakha try to awaken the mighty strength of Lord Shiva by performing Tandav in the temple. Lord Shiva finally grants his unbeatable powers to Shesh Naagin who then takes her 'Virat Roop'. She starts filtering the Yamuna water by drinking the red poison. Her body starts turning blue. The Shesh Naagin finally purifies the Yamuna and falls unconscious. Also Read - Gudi Padwa 2022: Tejasswi Prakash announces new Marathi project with Abhinav Berde; Karan Kundrra says, 'Can’t wait...'

Here, Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) investigates to find out the real identity of Pratha and Mehek. He goes to her school, her workplace even her hostel to know more details about the two sisters. But every person tells him that they have never seen this girl ever before. Rishabh begins to wonder if Pratha is responsible for the pandemic. Also Read - Rashmi Desai Has To Say About Her Bond With Tejasswi Prakash On Naagin 6 Sets ; Watch Video

Slowly and steadily, Pratha body comes back to normal, however, she is still very weak after consuming the red poison. The moments of her past start replaying in her head. She also gets reminded of the time when Diya was killed and how she was became the Sarvashresth Shesh Naagin. She reaches back home and stands beneath the shower. Rishabh suddenly lands up there and finds Pratha in the bathroom. He reprimands Pratha where was she last night? She doesn't respond. Rishabh grabs her by her arms and asks her again. But he finds her body burning like anything. He takes her out from the bathroom and lays her down on the bed. Rishabh tries to slide her saree a bit from the midriff, but Pratha gains consciousness and stops him and leaves the bedroom area. Also Read - TV News Weekly Recap: Karan Kundrra schools media for invading Tejasswi Prakash's privacy, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa Namaste America details out and more

Pratha starts feeling pukish, bloated and weak in front of the family members. They start inquiring about her health and they assume that Pratha must have become pregnant. They congratulate Rishabh for becoming soon-to-be father. But Pratha and Rishabh have never been in a physical relationship. Rishabh wonders why Pratha is lying about her pregnancy. Rhea gets mad at Rishabh who convinces her that there has never been anything between him and Pratha.

Amid the family gathering to welcome the new couple, Rishabh asks Pratha why she is faking stories about her pregnancy. Pratha looks baffled, however, Shalakha lands up there and starts interacting with Pratha. Rishabh eventually leaves. Shalakha informs Pratha that she has tricked the creators of Shengrilla by asking them to gather at the back of the house. The gang members soon find out that it is not Shengrilla but Shalakha. As they begin to flee the spot, a weak Pratha arrives and asks Lord Shiva to give her strength to wipe out the bad guys. She shape-shifts herself into a Naagin, grabs the gang members by her tail and buries them in the ground.

Pratha is still weak because of the poison she consumed from the Yamuna river. Shalakha asks her why isn't she going to the cave where she will find the cure. Pratha shouts at Shalakha that she is the Shesh Naagin and she will not tell her what needs to be done. She refuses to go there and gets back home.

Here, Rishabh can't stop feeling jealous about Pratha being friendly with other man. Rhea again catches him drinking himself up and plans to test Rishabh to know his real intentions. However, Pratha too is feeling equally jealous to see Rishabh hanging out with Rhea. Meanwhile, Mehek finds out that Diya's killer is someone in the house itself.

A drunken Rishabh starts believing that Rhea is Pratha and hugs her tightly. But the next moment, Pratha see Rishabh wrapping Rhea in his arms. She leaves in anger. Rishabh follows her. He reprimands her for being jealous to see him hanging out with his ex girlfriend. He asks her if she doesn't even know who the father of her child is. Pratha slaps Rishabh right across his face and tells him never to make such objectionable statements against her ever again.