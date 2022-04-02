Naagin 6, April 2, Written Updates: A lot weaker Tejasswi Prakash aka Shesh Naagin refuses the cure after drinking Shengrilla's poison

Sarvashresth Shesh Naagin aka Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) takes her 'Virat Roop' to drink herself up with Shengrilla's red poison from the Yamuna river. She has now become a lot weaker but she refuses the cure when Shalakha (Rashami Desai) insists her.