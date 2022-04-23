Today's episode of Naagin 6 begins with Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) unable to shape-shift herself into Sarvasreshtha Shesh Naagin while Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) gets involved in a brawl with some goons. As one goon tries to fire a bullet at Rishabh, Pratha jumps in between and the bullet brushes off her arm. Rishabh gets furious and kicks the ass of the bad guys. The police arrives and bring the situation under control. Also Read - TOP TV News Recap: Shehnaaz Gill meets Salman Khan and Shah Rukh, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra’s wedding plans and more

Rishabh brings Pratha home and the doctor assures them that she will be alright. A few moments later, Mehek (Maheck Chahal) asks her why has she not been able to use her supernatural powers. They suspect that someone had meddled with her Mani. Pratha wonders whether Rehan is conspiring against her since he had seen her in her Naagin avatar. She secretly sents a message from Rehan's phone to her father asking him to meet him immediately.

He rushes to the room and grabs Rehan by his neck questioning him why did he ask to meet him here. But Rehan is clueless about everything. Pratha then arrives and tell Baba that it was her plan and she finds out that Baba is the 5th Asur that she has been looking for. Baba is also the one who has stolen Pratha's Mani. As Pratha tries to snatch the Mani, Baba punches her wound and goes to the Himalaya parvat. He then uses the Mani to call Pratha so that he could snatch away her powers.

Pratha and Mehek are in shock that their father is an Asur and trying to destroy the country. As the two sisters question him, Baba shares his ordeal of how his family got separated from him with a snap on that fateful night. He tried to find Pratha and Mehek after the incident but he couldn't. Over the years, he turned toxic and vowed to destroy the country which has given him only pain and sadness.

Baba tells Pratha that he had changed the Mani when she became the Shesh Naagin. He has now taken the original Mani out from her and left her with the poisonous Mani inside her. Now, Pratha will make everything poisonous that she would touch. Mehek tries to stop Baba but she gets attacked by a bunch of eagles. Baba finally releases Pratha and eagles keep biting her as she runs to save Mehek.

Baba desperately wants Pratha to spill her blood into the valley and her poison will spread across the country. Pratha crawls her way to the nearby Ram mandir and asks for the strength. Baba then loses his grip on the Mani and drops it on the ground. Pratha pounces on it but fails to get hold of it. But the next moment, Lord Ram shows his presence by shaking the entire Himalaya parvat. Baba loses the Mani and Pratha finally gulps it down her throat to reclaim her supernatural powers.