Naagin 6, April 24, Written Updates: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash and Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal break their marriages and confess love for each other

Both Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) and Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) break their respective marriages since they are still deeply in love with each other. They say sorry and profess their love for each other. A whirlwind romance follows.