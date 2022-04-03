Naagin 6, April 3, Written Updates: Rishabh catches Pratha off-guard in Naagin avatar; will her reality drift them apart?

In today's episode of Naagin 6, Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) suspects Rehan has killed her friend Diya. She takes her Naagin avatar to attack Rehan, but Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) catches her off-guard.