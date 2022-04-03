Today's episode of Naagin 6 begins with Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) taking a dig at Pratha's (Tejasswi Prakash) pregnancy asking her whether she even knows whose the father of her child. Pratha leaves the room and starts walking on the terrace. Shalakha (Rashami Desai) then tells Pratha that it is absolutely fine to have feelings for Rishabh. She also questions Pratha about what transpired that night, because of which she doesn't want to go back. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bharti Singh-Haarsh welcome a baby boy, Sidharth Shukla's fans celebs his KKK7 win and more

Mehek (Maheck Chahal) then recalls their childhood and it was her who was supposed to become the Shesh Naagin as told by their mother. When Shalakha asks Pratha what had happened next, she shuts her down telling her that she doesn't want to talk about it. Shalakha tells Mehek that they can't leave Pratha injured and weak, they have to take her to the Nilgiri Mahal to recover her lost strength. Mehek tricks Pratha into stepping inside the Mahal. Also Read - Karan Kundrra showers Tejasswi Prakash with gifts on Gudi Padwa 2022; Tejran fans gush over the lovebirds

Pratha then recalls the fateful night when two drunkards had entered the Mahal and attacked their parents. As Mehek tries to drink the milk, the two unknown men stop her. Their mother then asks Pratha to consume the milk since their time is now running out. Pratha finally gives in to her mother's request and becomes the Shesh Naagin. She kills the two men who end up lighting the entire house with fire, which also kills her parents. Pratha vows never to come back to the Nilgiri Mahal again. She will stay under the ground until someone calls her back. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Rupali Ganguly, Urfi Javed and more - Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Pratha rants about the Nilgiri Mahal to her sister Mehek saying that she is fed up with everything and she will go back to her dungeon. Both Shalakha and Mehek apply jadibooti to Pratha's affected body area. As Mehek and Shalakha discuss about Pratha's liking for Rishabh, Shalakha shares her ordeal on being ousted from her true identity. Hearing this, Pratha frees Shalakha from her curse and grants her the vardaan of once again being a part of the shape-shifting Naagin clan. There's no limit for Shalakha's happiness.

Pratha and Mehek return to their home. Mehek then sets a trap for Pratha so that Rishabh could help her out and create a bond between them. Pratha tips on the floor and Rishabh comes running towards her. He lifts Pratha in his arms and carries her to their bedroom. The rest of the family members call a doctor to check on Pratha since she's pregnant. The doctor tells them that Pratha isn't pregnant. Rishabh sits beside Pratha and asks her why did she lie to him about her pregnancy. Pratha tells him that she was testing him since he had confessed his love to her.

Meanwhile, Mehek suspects that Rehan is Diya's killer after his father confirms that the missing piece of the locket belongs to his son. Mehek informs Pratha about Rehan which infuriates her. She vows to kills Rehan who killed her friend Diya. All the family members start playing antakshari and express their feelings through songs while Pratha and Mehek keep a close eye on Rehan's activities.

Pratha follows Rehan into a room and shape-shifts into half Naagin. As Pratha is about to attack Rehan, Rishabh enters the room and looks shocked. It remains to be seen if Rishabh has seen Pratha's real roop of Shesh Naagin or not.