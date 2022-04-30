Tonight’s episode of Naagin 6 begins with an attack on Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal. Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash uses her powers and heals him. She asks him not to think about it. Then Pratha and Rishabh go on a honeymoon along with two other couples. Rishabh and Pratha get a bit romantic and flirty. Rishabh then leaves to get some medicines from a medical shop. As he is walking on the road, he is hit by someone whose face is covered. Pratha sees this and follows the person. It is revealed that the person is Rishabh’s mom Seema Gujral (Sudha Chandran). She tries to intimidate Pratha and tells her that she always knew she was a naagin. Seema tells her that Rishabh won’t believe her. She also tells her that she can’t kill her as she knows about other asurs. Pratha tells her that she won’t kill her. Also Read - Lock Upp: Prince Narula and Munawar Faruqui go shirtless; ‘Seetiyaan maaro ladkiyoon,’ says an impressed Kangana Ranaut – watch video

They all return home. Rishabh is injured. Seema makes halwa for him. Pratha sees that she has put something in the halwa. She stops him from having it and says that it has poison. Seema starts crying and eats the hallway herself to win Rishabh’s trust. Rishabh tells Pratha that Seema is her mom and she won’t harm her. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was inconsolable on bestie's special day; these new pictures serve as proof

Pratha and Mehek later want to know more about Seema. The find an old photograph which has Seema when she was younger. They are trying to find out her age. Pratha says she has a plan to find more about her. Meanwhile, Seema is planning to kill Rishabh the next day. Also Read - Bipasha Basu has the best wish for husband Karan Singh Grover as they celebrate 6 years of marital bliss

The next morning, Seema is about to leave when Patha and Rishabh stop her. She tells them she is going to Bhairavbaba mandir which is quite far. She says she wants to go alone but they insist. Rishabh gets a call from someone who tells him that the people who attacked him were against the country.

Seema takes them to Balaji mandir instead of Bhairavbaba mandir. Pratha can't get the mandir as it is of their enemies. She is worried that Seema might attack Rishabh inside the mandir.