Naagin 6: As we eagerly wait for the show, here's a quick NAAGIN QUIZ for all Naaglok fans

Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal ended recently. The show was loved by the audience but due to the pandemic everything got affected and the show had to be closed. The low number of TRPs was also one of the reasons. However, ever since the show ended, people have been eagerly waiting for Ekta Kapoor to drop some hint about Naagin 6 and the leads of the show. Earlier, it was reported that Niyati Fatnani will be playing the lead in Naagin 6. We know her as Pia from Gul Khan's show Nazar. This has been reported by SpotboyE. As per reports on social media, along with Niyati this season will have another female lead. Yes, reports say that Ridhima Pandit will be playing the lead role with Niyati. Ridhima Pandit is quite close to Ekta Kapoor and we have seen her amazing performances in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. Well, before any confirmation about Naagin 6 comes out, here's a quick Naagin quiz for all the fans of the show. Also Read - From Anita Hassanandani to Divyanka Tripathi: 5 TV actresses who own a steal-worthy saree collection

