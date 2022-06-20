Naagin 6: Balveer Returns actress Nandini Tiwari to play Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal's sister [Report]

Nandini Tiwari, who is known for shows such as Maddam Sir, Balveer Returns, and Tenali Rama, is said to be entering Tejasswi Prakash's supernatural TV show Naagin 6 as Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal's sister.