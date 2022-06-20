Naagin 6: Balveer Returns actress Nandini Tiwari to play Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal's sister [Report]

Actress Nandini Tiwari, who is known for shows such as Maddam Sir, Balveer Returns, and Tenali Rama, is said to be entering Tejasswi Prakash's supernatural TV show Naagin 6. According to TellyChakkar, she will be seen playing the role of Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal's sister who come back from the USA. However, an official confirmation from the makers or the actress is still awaited. Also Read - Father's Day 2022: Naagin 6's Zeeshan Khan shares precious childhood memory of his dad [Exclusive]

Naagin 6 has been one of the top shows on Indian television. It often hit the top TRP ratings because of its glamour, storyline, new characters and several twists and turns, keeping the audience hooked to their seats. Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejassswi, Simba, , , and play the lead roles in the show. Also Read - Karan Kundrra REACTS to trolls bashing his 'fake PDA' with Tejasswi Prakash; says, 'There is some frustrated soul who’s...'

Earlier, it was reported that Tejasswi, who played the Sarva Shresth Shesh Naagin on 's popular show, had opened up about her big Bollywood debut. She said that she has been reading a few movie scripts, but can’t talk about any at the moment. She said that her goal is to do something really nice and doesn’t want to settle for anything mediocre. She added that directors these days appreciate committed actors. Also Read - Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit affects Kundali Bhagya’s popularity, Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 suffers the worst – Check TOP 10 Most liked Hindi TV serials

“I am hardworking. I know I can deliver. It will reflect in my performance and the response I get from my fans. People love me, and I have been getting a crazy amount of love from my fans. If I put in hard work with that, my projects will do great, I am sure. Karan sees so much potential in me. He always tells me, ‘I wish you could see yourself through my eyes’. Karan has changed the way I look at work and scripts,” said the Bigg Boss 15 winner.