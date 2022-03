Tejasswi Prakash is on a career high after her win on Bigg Boss 15. The actress is now busy as Pratha on Naagin 6. This is her venture with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and she is giving it her all. She is playing the SarvaShresh Naagin on the show. Tejasswi Prakash's work is being liked, and she also has the glam factor. Tejasswi Prakash has been in the TV industry for a year but this is her first venture with Balaji. Also, this season of Naagin is also super expensive. It seems Tejasswi Prakash was offered a film by T-Series but she had to let go of the movie for now as she is busy with Naagin 6. This was reported by Bigg Boss Tak. Also Read - Lock Upp: Tehseen Poonawalla tells Kangana Ranaut that he fulfilled the sexual fantasy of one of India's top industrialists by sleeping with his wife

Breaking! #TejasswiPrakash was offered a Bollywood film in T-series' upcoming film, but owing to her #Naagin6 commitments, she had to let go of for now this project. — #BiggBoss_Tak?️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 13, 2022

Fans are thrilled to know this news. Tejasswi Prakash has immense organic on-ground popularity as well. She is a known face of TV. Some fans pointed out that many good chances will come her way as she is one of the youngest winners of Bigg Boss. The actress is 29 and can still make her debut in the Hindi film industry. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash oozes oomph in latest pics; Simba Nagpal's comment grabs attention

This season of Naagin 6 is the most expensive one. The makers have invested around Rs 130 crores for the show. Fans are loving the chemistry of Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash. The online TRPs are great but it is not a huge craze on TV. Tejasswi Prakash and boyfriend Karan Kundrra are one of the most - loved duos right now. Also Read - Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat relationship: From break-up reports to family problems – here's why the Bigg Boss OTT duo is making news