Naagin 6 duo Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal, Shivangi Joshi and more celebs have made it to the list of TV Instagrammers of the week. Yes, it's that time of the week already when we bring you the list of TV celebrities who win hearts with their Instagram posts. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash shared an amazing photoshoot just the other day. Simba Nagpal has also been sharing photoshoot pictures and making girls go crazy! Hina's being touristy while Shivangi's BTS from the shoot with Mohsin Khan went viral. 2 duo have also made it to the list of TV Instagrammers. Let's check out the complete list below...

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle lately. The actress had a perfect girl next door look. She flashed various emotions in each of her pictures. Check them out below...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Simba Nagpal

Naagin 6's hero, Simba Nagpal shared a couple of pictures from his photoshoot. He looks dashing as ever. Simba wore a trench coat with a black shirt and denim. Check out Simba's pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simba Nagpal (@simbanagpal)

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is gearing up for something big it seems. The actor shared a video from a photoshoot. Karan looked cool in a printed tee and trousers. Check out the uber-cool reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes shared a way back throwback picture of herself from her toddler days. Baby Erica was bald back then. Erica was smitten with the picture and called herself a 'gol gappa'. Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

Hina Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan has been on a trip to Egypt with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. Hina has been sharing photos from her beautiful trip online and one of the posts wherein she posed with a camel. Check out the pictures below...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi and Mohsin Khan shared a BTS video from their song Teri Ada. It was a scene with a dumbbell set. Shivangi and Mohsin are thorough professionals and so good with each other. It can be seen in the video below...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan)

Divyanka Tripathi

actress Divyanka Tripathi shared a funny video in which she took up the flirting tutorial challenge. And the Khatron Ke Khiladi actress aced it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Nakuul Mehta

It's been over a year that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's aka Nakuul Mehta became a father. However, it's of late that he has been sharing pictures and videos with his handsome toddler son, Sufi. Just the other day, Nakuul shared the most adorable video of Sufi and posted it on their Instagram. The video will make you fall in love with Sufi all over again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufi M (@babysufim)

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar wore a leather jacket with fur around the hands and collar. However, it's the eye makeup that made us skip the heartbeat. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

Mouni Roy

Newly married Mouni Roy shared a reel video on her gram in which she was dishing out boss lady vibes. She had her sleek hairdo and kohl eyes, with nude lips. Check out the glamorous video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Shaheer Sheikh

Handsome Hunk Shaheer Sheikh, who will soon be seen in Woh To Hai Albelaa, shared a video on his Instagram handle. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor was shirtless. The video is from Dubai and it seems the actor wanted to give a glimpse of what his mornings look like. He played Siddhant Chaturvedi, , and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan's title track on the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

That's all in the TV Instagrammers of the week.