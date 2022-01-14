Naagin 6 is being talked about immensely on social media. Rubina Dilaik, Ridhima Pandit, Debina Bonnerjee are some of the names that are doing the rounds on social media for the main role. The hottest one now is Tejasswi Prakash. The channel is keen to cast her as the new Naagin. One of the names is also of Sonal Vengurlekar. The actress has done shows like Shastri Sisters, Yeh Vaada Raha and Yeh Hai Chahatein in the past. In fact, some portals also took the name of Tejasswi Prakash as the new Naagin. It seems the audition for the role has been happening since a while now. Ekta Kapoor wants the perfect Naagin for season six and is taking her time to finalise things. Also Read - Umar Riaz TRUMPS over Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and more to have Biggest Twitter Trend in history of Bigg Boss

A source told us, "Ekta Kapoor has auditioned 50-55 actresses so far. From top names to newbies she has gone all out. But knowing her, it is obvious that the final name will be selected just days before it goes on the floors. The casting process got a little affected due to her coronavirus issue. As of now, too many names are doing the rounds. It is evident that some of the channel faves have also given auditions, but let us see!" The last couple of seasons were not great shakes on the TRP charts, so everyone is treading cautiously.

Mouni Roy became a star with Naagin. She did the first two seasons. In the third season, it was Surbhi Jyoti. The Qubool Hai actress got a lot of love. Her pairing with Pearl V Puri was also much appreciated. The fourth season had names like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria. Jasmin Bhasin's character was bumped off suddenly and the story went haywire from then on. Naagin 5 stood out only because of the chemistry between Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. This time, the show revolves around the pandemic. So, Naagin will take on the role of a superwoman.