Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is turning out to be a mixed season. We have some popular names trending daily on social media but the TRPs are nothing to write home about. On Weekend Ka Vaar, we had Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Chandna as guests on the show. She revealed that the new season of Naagin will start from January 30, 2022 on Colors. Well, this is indeed a big announcement. The last two seasons were not super successful but the franchise is still a popular one. In fact, Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna's Naagin 5 made news only because of the chemistry between the lead couple. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Shaheer Sheikh, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan and other TV celebs celebrate the festival of lights with family and friends – view posts

Ekta Kapoor revealed that one of the actresses has a name that begins with M. She did not reveal the name of the actress. But it seems like Salman Khan knows the actress quite well. We wonder if Mouni Roy is making a comeback. If that's the case, then the interest of viewers will be piqued and how. The TV producer had apologized after season four was heavily panned by everyone. She admits that there were errors at the script level. Nia Sharma was the Naagin in that season. Also Read - Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Kartik Aaryan and other celebrities arrive in style at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash

The TV producer also praised Pratik Sehajpal. His fans are happy to see that he caught the notice of the TV czarina. She said that he has one of the most genuine personalities on the show. The lady also gave gifts to the housemates on the occasion of Diwali. So, are you excited for season six of Naagin? Also Read - From Shweta Tiwari to Anita Hassanandani – these 9 TV actresses lost their pregnancy weight in no time