We told you that Naagin 6 has got a great TRP online and now the TV figures are also out. While we saw 1.7 for the Basant Panchami episode, it is 2.1 for the first episode of the supernatural show. Ekta Kapoor shared a video on Insta stories where she said it was a record opening TRP for any show in 2021. The lady said that it was a record for a show which was only telecast on weekends. This is indeed heartening news. As we told you, this season is perhaps the costliest. Ekta Kapoor has put in close to Rs 130 crores for the show, especially for the VFX and special effects.

Ekta Kapoor said that the opening numbers for Naagin 6 were far better than the previous seasons. She said that weekend shows normally do not open well so this is a good start. She said the team would work hard to make it even more entertaining for the audience. It is indeed going to be a bit tough as Star Plus is also launching Smart Jodi for the 8 pm slot. This season of Naagin 6 is getting diverse reactions. People have found the storyline kind of unbelievable due to the virus attack angle.

It's good to see #Naagin6 fans being satisfied with this trp, but considering about Naagin franchise, hypes being created and star cast. The TRP is below average. Again, I am glad, fans are satisfied with minority. Hope, it keeps on, because we never know https://t.co/2VfWMaB1Qt — सुमी ?? (@_beyondstars_) February 25, 2022

We can see that fans of the couple are mighty pleased. Given the investment by Ekta Kapoor, Naagin 6 will need more than Tejasswi Prakash - Simba Nagpal's chemistry to take it forward and recover the money.