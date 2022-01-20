Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor's show to go on floors from THIS date

Naagin 6 is making news and how. The show's promo has been out two days back. This time, Naagin will take on the form of a superhero. We will see that the nation has been attacked by a neighbouring country which has unleashed a biological warfare. Naagin is the only saviour in this period of crisis. People are trolling the promo immensely but that has not diminished the curiosity around the show. Rubina Dilaik, Sonal Vengurlekar, Mahira Sharma and Ridhima Pandit are the names doing the rounds. Naagin 6 will come on January 30, 2022 on Colors. Also Read - Naagin 6: Mahira Sharma, Mahek Chahal and Mahima Makwana to be one of the serpents in Ekta Kapoor's show; here's why

It seems the shooting of the show would start from January 22 in Mumbai. The production team did a pooja at Powai's Suvarna Mandir a day back. It is a temple dedicated to the Nag Devta. The pooja for the first season of Naagin was also held there. The shoot of Naagin will happen in Klick Nixon studio. The buzz is that Ieshaan Sehgaal might play the role of the main lead on the show. But there is no confirmation the same. Naagin is one of the top shows of Indian TV. Ekta Kapoor's franchise started in November 2015 and has seen five seasons so far. Also Read - Naagin 6 fans! This is the latest scoop on Ieshaan Sehgaal being the male lead of the show [Exclusive]

While the first three seasons saw decent ratings, the same could not be said about season four and five. In fact, the story of season 4 was extremely haphazard. Ekta Kapoor herself admitted to that. That season had Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin as leads. Even Rashami Desai was roped in for a cameo. For season five, it was the chemistry of Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra that did the trick. Also Read - Naagin 6: Three reasons why the latest season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller is making maximum news